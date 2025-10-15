Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $194,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

