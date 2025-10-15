Copia Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Copia Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

IQLT stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

