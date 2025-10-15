Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $76,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.6%

GWW stock opened at $960.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $981.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,073.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

