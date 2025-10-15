Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

