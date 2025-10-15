Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $475.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $488.51. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

