Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $254.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

