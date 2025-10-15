Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 903.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $191,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,132,000 after buying an additional 1,262,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $66,948,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TTD opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.