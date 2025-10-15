1,171 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.