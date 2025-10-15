Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $127.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

