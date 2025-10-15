ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $270.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average is $256.39.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.91.

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $2,265,345.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

