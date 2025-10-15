Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Reduces Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,267 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $459.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.46. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

