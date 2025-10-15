Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Grows Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.54.

McKesson Trading Up 1.6%

McKesson stock opened at $782.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $710.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.89. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $783.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

