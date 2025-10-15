Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

