Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,634,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516,288 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,365,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,748,000 after buying an additional 329,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after buying an additional 1,262,062 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,784 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $82.08.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

