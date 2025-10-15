Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 442,374 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,374 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.2% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $51,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 457,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 245,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.21%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

