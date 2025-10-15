Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $14.01 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.73 and a one year high of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

