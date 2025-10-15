Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 883,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 74.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 66.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.