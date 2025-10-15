U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after acquiring an additional 422,050 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after acquiring an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

