iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stock Holdings Cut by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 83,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 445,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

