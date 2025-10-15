Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Salesforce by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,490,962.95. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,572,233. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.22.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

