CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 19.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

