Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $894,021,161. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

