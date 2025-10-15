Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $293,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 223,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.