Blue Trust Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.