Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after buying an additional 568,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,237,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in UFP Industries by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after buying an additional 797,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,207,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,386,000 after buying an additional 156,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,874,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

