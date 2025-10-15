Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,209,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,094,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,781,000 after acquiring an additional 771,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

HWM opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

