iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Stake Reduced by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $77.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

