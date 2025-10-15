DORVAL Corp Purchases 1,524 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

DORVAL Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DORVAL Corp owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,862,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,126,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 870,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

