IFG Advisors LLC Has $42.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

