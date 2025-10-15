Head to Head Survey: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -510.83% -12.99% -11.77% Datadog 4.13% 5.04% 2.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phunware and Datadog”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $3.19 million 18.73 -$10.32 million ($0.65) -4.55 Datadog $2.68 billion 20.90 $183.75 million $0.35 459.66

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phunware and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 1 1 1 0 2.00 Datadog 2 4 24 0 2.73

Phunware currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $159.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Datadog beats Phunware on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

