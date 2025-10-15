Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

