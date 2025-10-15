Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys Shares of 7,052 Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 53.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

