IFG Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

IFG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 869,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 104,175 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 100,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

