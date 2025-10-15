LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LPL Financial by 224.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total value of $235,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,265.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

