17,746 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 681,364 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 551,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,074,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3462 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

