Equitable Trust Co. Takes $1.14 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 109.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.57.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.5%

IQV opened at $204.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

