eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in eBay by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,844 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. President Capital upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.