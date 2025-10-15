Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

