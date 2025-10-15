iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,271,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

