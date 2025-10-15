Kiker Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Kiker Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

