Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

