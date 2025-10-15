3,509 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

