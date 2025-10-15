Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 854 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 47,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.40.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

