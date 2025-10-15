iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IJJ stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.