Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $224.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $237.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

