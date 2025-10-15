Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

