AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $37.26 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.95.

Shopify Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.