Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after buying an additional 2,174,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

