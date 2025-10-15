Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $561.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $572.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

