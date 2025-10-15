SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOMP. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOMP opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

